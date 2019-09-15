As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Parthenon Trimmed Holding by $453,113; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 22,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 232,312 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.33 million, up from 209,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.45 million shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc analyzed 4,157 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 161,326 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69 million, down from 165,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,456 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.05% stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ballentine Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru invested in 0.15% or 182,444 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 8,964 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 159,058 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 14,812 shares. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 300,154 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 6,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 36,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Welch Forbes Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,581 shares. Shelton Capital has 0.28% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen’s KRAS Inhibitor Shows Response in Larger NSCLC Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 98,928 shares to 871,413 shares, valued at $61.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,221 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.