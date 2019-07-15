As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped by $858,000 Its Stake; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Value Declined While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lifted Its Stake

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 29,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 118,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 3.63M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of stock was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

