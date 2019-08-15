As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Raised Position by $369,304; Lone Pine Capital Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $205.75 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 4.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 3.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 52,211 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Strum Towne accumulated 49,246 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,328 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.02 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Gibson Cap Limited Co has invested 5.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 0.79% stake. Community Invest Company stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 1.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 67,668 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Planning Gru invested in 3,349 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner invested in 0.03% or 42,780 shares. Northeast Management reported 1% stake. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cacti Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,258 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,342 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04M shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $85.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).