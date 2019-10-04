As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Decreased by $829,381 Its Position; As Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Valuation Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Raised Its Position by $2.77 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 375.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 29,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 37,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 7,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 128,451 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 7,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 86,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 94,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,080 shares to 6,209 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 61,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,854 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.