As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Position by $16.14 Million; Kylin Management Raised New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 923,538 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 155,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.70M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 3.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,445 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 31.08 million shares stake. Mathes Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 3,500 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 20,550 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 214.67 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc has invested 2.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,907 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.78% or 3.87 million shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Moore And accumulated 27,009 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 959,106 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc holds 303,759 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 3.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burns J W And Ny owns 71,609 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 18,425 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.