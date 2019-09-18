As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Cut Its Holding by $44.63 Million; As Cooper Cos (COO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 409,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.09M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 billion, down from 12.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.1. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 6,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 964 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325,000, down from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $301.68. About 180,381 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11 million for 23.21 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

