As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $1.64 Million; First Heartland Consultants Increased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 15,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 85,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

