As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Berkshire Hathaway Has Lifted Its Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Shares Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 70.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 billion, up from 65.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

