As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Boosted Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.27. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 205,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82M, up from 198,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 1.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares to 473,348 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,260 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).