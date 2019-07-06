As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Rogers (ROG) Holding Raised by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 79,720 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,373 shares to 187,840 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,555 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 818 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 225,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,017 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,200 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 4,671 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 54,284 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). California-based Eam Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.38% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Commerce Bancorporation accumulated 3,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sei Invs Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 11,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank reported 2,828 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,553 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 16,519 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,624 shares. Argent Tru Com holds 1.2% or 110,040 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,186 shares. 44,042 are held by Cypress Grp Inc. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has invested 1.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advsr Ltd Llc reported 149,709 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,230 shares. Coastline Tru Co owns 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,804 shares. Savant invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Invsts Management invested in 0.74% or 118,752 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 20,051 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

