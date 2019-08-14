As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Boosted Holding; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holds Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 4.41 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47 million, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World invested in 27.78 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Highland Cap Mngmt LP invested in 5,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc accumulated 344,684 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Argent Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 45,894 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 28,177 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 77,791 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management holds 352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Winslow Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 254 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc accumulated 4,331 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated accumulated 14,000 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,527 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 193,483 shares. 89,188 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Allen Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 47,832 shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan And Com has 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,451 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc holds 12,360 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Ltd Com has 61,676 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Co reported 293,477 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 254,232 shares. 467,346 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 959,106 shares. 8,374 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Llc. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 3.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,600 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 0.25% stake. 70,325 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).