As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Robecosam Ag Lifted by $327,000 Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Increased Stake by $26.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,743 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 77,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 726,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.99 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager tapped as president of Express apparel – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 724,930 shares to 73,300 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street drops; White House considers delisting Chinese companies – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

