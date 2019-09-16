As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Mcf Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $307,380; As The Southern Company (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Raised by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 18,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 149,434 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 131,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.49 million shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51M and $604.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 16,094 shares to 21,508 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr reported 216,125 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company owns 38,611 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 2.17 million shares. De Burlo Gp holds 2.07% or 96,478 shares. Massachusetts-based North Management has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caprock Group reported 0.72% stake. Ntv Asset Management owns 38,782 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,200 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 110,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 45 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Benin Management Corporation accumulated 17,914 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 175,737 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Sage Financial Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 763 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,027 shares to 16,776 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,120 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust Communications invested 0.35% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management reported 0.19% stake. Smith Moore And Commerce owns 18,600 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Lc holds 0.11% or 14,526 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech Mngmt holds 0.11% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 4,122 shares. Bb&T owns 154,033 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage reported 6,171 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 156,935 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 9,859 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,320 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 58,036 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 191,909 shares.