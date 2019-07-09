As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $3.48 Million; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Market Value Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $3.86 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 16,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 605,071 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6,408 shares to 4,133 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,358 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 8,882 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 113,011 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.48% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 22,835 shares. Parsons Ri has 0.33% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 28,807 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 233,656 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.25% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 5,836 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.14% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 152,255 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 40,889 shares. The California-based Alpha Cubed Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking owns 116,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares to 55,978 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock or 19,049 shares. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.