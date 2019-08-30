As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $603,096; Bluefin Trading Position in Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Upped by $390,000

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 325% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 568,138 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 1.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

