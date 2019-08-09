As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Position; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lowered Walmart (WMT) Stake by $970,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $107.65. About 2.20M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – UK grocer J Sainsbury announces merger deal with Walmart’s Asda; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – MEALS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE VIA WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PICKUP; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verity Asset Mngmt has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,661 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,544 shares. Washington Trust owns 81,345 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 54,847 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.38% or 22,520 shares. Harvest Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability has 1.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,747 shares. 9.33 million were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riggs Asset Managment Communications Incorporated stated it has 3,162 shares. Wms Prtn Llc invested in 1.34% or 51,742 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Inc owns 49,275 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 42,415 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Department Mb Bankshares N A stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prns stated it has 232,523 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak accumulated 14,275 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.62% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 1,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,607 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 9,615 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,855 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19.56 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 363 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 2.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company reported 19,565 shares stake. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,676 shares. 733,528 are owned by Nordea. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs holds 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 19,252 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).