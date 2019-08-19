As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Rudman Errol M Has Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.44 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 2.39M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

