As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Position by $476,008; Quantum Capital Management Stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 129,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 12,028 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20,485 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate stated it has 62,397 shares. Calamos Advsr Llc reported 0.6% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 3.87 million shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 6,555 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Republic Invest Management holds 1.20M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 1.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc has 2.9% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 74,414 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 35.40 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 965,474 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Dillon And Associates holds 0.81% or 24,119 shares. Charles Schwab, a California-based fund reported 15.06M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers invested in 1.21% or 1.31M shares. Osterweis holds 27,668 shares. Washington Tru Bank stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 15,004 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Walthausen & Co Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 69,820 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 49,958 were accumulated by Sg Cap Ltd. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,358 shares. Quantum Capital holds 89,776 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 141,021 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 42,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Amer Int Group Incorporated holds 6,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Holding Ltd Can has invested 0.13% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 48,494 shares to 114,908 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).