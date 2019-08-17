As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake by $399,776; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position Increased by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 87455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 15,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 61,676 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B owns 2.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,863 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has 14,267 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 6,005 are held by Camelot Portfolios Lc. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. First Retail Bank Of Newtown invested in 50,115 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,853 shares. 6,126 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Eagle Ridge Inv has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Old Natl Bank In has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge holds 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 69,802 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Com has 15,869 shares. Westchester Management stated it has 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,327 are owned by Parkside Bank Trust. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amer International Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 109,229 were reported by 1832 Asset Lp. Hudock Cap Gru Llc accumulated 0.98% or 22,083 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,547 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,596 shares. Check Capital Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,127 shares. London Co Of Virginia reported 1.68M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 108,662 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 20,228 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset reported 40,163 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 272,553 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 227,661 shares.

