As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Raised Holding by $462,800; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Valuation Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Raised Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $245.39 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,198 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “For Procter & Gamble, the Good News Keeps Coming – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Procter & Gamble Co. – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Thomas Hung to lead restaurant franchise group at First Tennessee Bank – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank partner with First Data to launch digital merchant enrollment – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about First Horizon National Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

