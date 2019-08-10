As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Boosted Stake by $462,800; Washington Fed (WAFD) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Position by $2.21 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 5.44 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 78,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 114,097 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 192,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 247,163 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Being Inflated by Low Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Com holds 127,450 shares. 7,670 are owned by Pictet Cie (Europe). Signature Estate Investment Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1,155 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,000 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 5,710 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 50,355 shares. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 2,379 shares. C Worldwide Grp A S reported 3.75M shares. Bellecapital has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 49,453 are owned by Clean Yield Group. 13,174 are held by Martin & Commerce Tn. Tobam invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pathstone Family Office Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,748 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,469 shares. Delta Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,970 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 57,652 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 68,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 279,311 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 27,973 shares. 14,528 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Parametrica Limited has invested 0.48% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 124,163 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 876,323 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Northern invested in 0.02% or 2.91 million shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 47,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 33,396 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 12,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 10,100 shares.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 11,313 shares to 204,272 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 255,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank OZK (OZK) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Costs Up – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.