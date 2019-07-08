As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake by $588,744; Lsv Asset Management Stake in Exelon (EXC) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 160,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.04 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653.93 million, down from 13.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 2.39M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 2.49 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 57,420 shares to 800 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 96,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 72,600 shares to 205,200 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 196,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Public Limited Company (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.