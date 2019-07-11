As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Stake; Archon Capital Management Maintains Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 236,819 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 34,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,862 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Llp accumulated 0.08% or 15,983 shares. Whitnell And Communications accumulated 32,250 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,243 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.05% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.33% or 70,000 shares. Fragasso Group Inc reported 30,516 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 4,360 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 40,147 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.8% stake. Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd has 3.13M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,904 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 25,042 shares. Garde Capital Inc holds 4,693 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock or 19,049 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

