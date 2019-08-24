As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Position by $369,304; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Umb Bank N A Upped by $723,800 Its Stake

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 30,911 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 26,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth (IWP) by 4,546 shares to 154,299 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,342 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment holds 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 1,800 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc reported 3,341 shares. The New York-based Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jacobs And Com Ca holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,077 shares. Security Tru reported 0.25% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bryn Mawr Trust Com reported 2,879 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kensico Cap Mngmt reported 14.53% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 28,370 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 0.61% stake. Jnba Advisors holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,389 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,920 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 40,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,382 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).