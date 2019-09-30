As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Cut Position; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $984,555

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 5,691 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318,000, down from 23,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05M shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Inv Ltd Company holds 0.58% or 27,790 shares in its portfolio. Causeway Cap Limited Liability Co reported 4.04 million shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 4.93 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Caxton Associates LP holds 0.13% or 19,880 shares. 151,450 are owned by Bessemer Gp. Balasa Dinverno Foltz holds 0.03% or 4,538 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 6.36M shares in its portfolio. Third Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.00 million shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp reported 648,566 shares. Manchester Capital accumulated 1,669 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 157,914 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 26,463 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,950 shares to 3,999 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Value Etf (IJS) by 2,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 27,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).