As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Increased Stake; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 28,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 961,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.35 million, up from 933,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 451,648 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,455 shares to 22,238 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 16,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,538 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 105,664 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 1,326 shares. First Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 132,895 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.02M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,629 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated has 57,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 103,404 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 49 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt owns 340,424 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.01% or 95,069 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 446 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Pnc Services invested in 17,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Finance Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 123,784 shares. V3 Management Limited Partnership owns 2.78% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 353,400 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,191 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,200 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 94,585 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Livingston Gru Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 16,654 shares stake. Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 8,916 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd Company stated it has 43,798 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,782 shares. Addison Cap Com accumulated 3.36% or 44,002 shares. Community And holds 118,734 shares. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated accumulated 229,767 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 11,469 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 19,896 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palisade Capital Limited Nj invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kopp Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,866 shares.

