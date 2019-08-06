As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oakmont Partners Trimmed by $426,935 Its Position; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined, Norinchukin Bank The Lifted Stake by $326,004

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 10,421 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 14,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 6.00 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 3,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,940 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 57,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.69. About 1.25 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank invested in 5,430 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Zeke Cap Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.46% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lord Abbett Co Lc reported 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 62,464 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 505,349 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,072 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,472 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 9,761 shares. 239 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company. Farmers And Merchants has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,440 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sunrise Wind Wins Bid for Large-Scale New York Offshore Wind Farm – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,172 shares to 300,199 shares, valued at $62.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,460 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson &Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was bought by Sanchez Robert. 28 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,353 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315. 60 shares valued at $5,077 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31. $4,569 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, March 31. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 5,526 shares to 8,841 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 41,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.