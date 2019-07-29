As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Citadel Advisors Has Upped by $61.59 Million Its Holding; Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holding by $437,989 as Market Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 11,829 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 592,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.76M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 2,140 shares to 12,947 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 1,509 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,808 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Amer Gp Incorporated reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Kistler accumulated 38 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 826 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 8,656 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 6,534 shares. Robotti Robert has 5,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 3,313 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 5,513 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Epoch Investment holds 0.04% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 67,360 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.