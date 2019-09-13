As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $528,105; Castine Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by $6.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 111.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 321,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 609,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, up from 287,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 51,189 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Opus Bank (OPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Opus Bankâ€™s (NASDAQ:OPB) High P/E Ratio Isnâ€™t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Opus Bank to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Opus Names New CEO – Orange County Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14B for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 25,725 shares to 210,271 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 45,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).