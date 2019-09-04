As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder First National Trust Co Cut Its Position by $388,128; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined, Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered by $477,600 Its Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 5,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 11,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 343,809 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 69,044 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 72,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 2.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 34,668 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 0.7% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Retirement Of Alabama reported 158,680 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 37,792 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 27,285 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 31,700 shares. Oakworth owns 166 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 6,103 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,290 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 16,217 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.87 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 34,576 shares to 94,979 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,041 shares to 92,731 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.