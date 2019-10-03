As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding by $654,000; As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Holder Springowl Associates Decreased Stake

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 1.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 1.25 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION; 19/03/2018 – California AG: ICYMI: CBS: California task force takes illegal guns off the street; 17/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s Holding Company, National Amusements, Will Not Be Restricted From Making Changes at CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 06/04/2018 – CBS: National Amusements To Vote In Accordance With CBS Board

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 19,177 shares to 21,443 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 139,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Precision Biosciences Inc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in Procter & Gamble’s Earnings – The Motley Fool” on April 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 3,383 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Point72 Asset Lp reported 40,700 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Co invested in 25,225 shares. 2,078 were accumulated by Paragon Mgmt Ltd. Scotia Capital owns 345,251 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 3.18 million were accumulated by Fil. Washington Bancorp has 88,772 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,525 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Essex Fincl, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,046 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,845 shares. Howland Lc holds 168,281 shares. Culbertson A N & Com holds 59,569 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.46 million for 7.13 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Combining CBS And Viacom May Create A Stock Impossible To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta’s pro rugby franchise to set roots in Marietta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia vs Notre Dame draws ratings bonanza for CBS – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 23, 2019.