As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Raised Position; Welch Group Holds Holding in 3M Company (MMM)

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 125,037 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 121,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.41M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,566 were reported by Colonial Trust Advisors. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 1.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bangor Bank invested in 1,836 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co holds 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,826 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 21,849 shares. Abner Herrman Brock reported 0.63% stake. John G Ullman & Assoc invested in 0.18% or 4,773 shares. Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilltop Holdings accumulated 2,240 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,196 were reported by Cognios Lc. Kings Point Mngmt invested in 1,277 shares. Summit Strategies stated it has 1,329 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,894 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 334,381 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares to 277,851 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,294 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).