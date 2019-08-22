As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Its Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $17.92 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36M, up from 240,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 2.69M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 102,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 4,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 106,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 307,007 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,473 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 2,243 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,826 shares. Welch Forbes Lc invested in 834,045 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 210,464 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.79 million shares. L & S Advsr accumulated 48,226 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.86% or 4.94M shares. Cortland Mo invested in 7,391 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1.93 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 59,814 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Piershale Fincl Group has 2,159 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pictet North America reported 4,468 shares. 26,349 were reported by Park Avenue Secs Lc.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,375 shares to 39,739 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,869 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.00 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence stated it has 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Markel holds 0.38% or 127,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg, France-based fund reported 192,456 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest reported 920,601 shares stake. Nippon Life Glob Americas, New York-based fund reported 15,590 shares. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 912 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 351 shares. Lpl Lc reported 29,691 shares. Burney Co accumulated 7,241 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 1,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Notis stated it has 1.85% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Markston Ltd Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated owns 4,993 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,900 shares to 95,356 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).