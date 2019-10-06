As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Holding; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, Lazard Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $52.55 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 409,599 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.91M, up from 403,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 633,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423.76M, down from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.47 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $640.95M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,358 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 12,069 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Com accumulated 21,578 shares. New York-based Midas Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Meyer Handelman holds 146,568 shares. Legacy Capital holds 1.1% or 29,710 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 19,491 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bokf Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beacon Group Inc has invested 0.85% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Blb&B Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,230 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership reported 55,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation invested in 281,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aero Ads (NYSE:PAC) by 46,795 shares to 165,907 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 784,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Techadr (NYSE:INFY).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 18,724 shares to 312,606 shares, valued at $38.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,900 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL).