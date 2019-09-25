As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Raised Stake by $414,745; Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25 million, up from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,275 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 54,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Limited reported 93,190 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 217,360 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 37,000 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 123,815 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Cap Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 9.24 million shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,817 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bar Harbor Trust Svcs holds 8,068 shares. 32,441 are held by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Valmark Advisers holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,369 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.09% stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 74,285 were reported by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares to 276 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,033 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 898,070 shares to 8.41M shares, valued at $258.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 569,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.26 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Moors Cabot Inc invested in 0.2% or 65,912 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited stated it has 244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 41,783 shares. 428 are held by Next Financial. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated accumulated 651,879 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 1,635 shares. Moreover, Citadel Lc has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Texas-based King Luther Management has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). C V Starr & Com holds 70,000 shares or 5.54% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Comm holds 8,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.09% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American: Consider Buying On Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Crude-carrying ship pulls into new Corpus Christi dock – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.