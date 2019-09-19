As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Holding by $414,745; Wright Investors Service Cut Stake in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,946 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 35,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 8.46M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,275 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 54,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,328 shares to 36,249 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,670 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glovista Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,237 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montecito Bancorp Trust reported 19,899 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 68,437 shares. Bbr stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Mngmt reported 2.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 17,637 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 81,661 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust accumulated 230,662 shares or 0.45% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.3% or 132,780 shares. California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 1.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ims Management owns 4,958 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 25.02M are held by State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,127 shares to 28,494 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

