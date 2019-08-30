As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Cut Its Position by $399,776; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) as Valuation Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 27,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 115,621 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 142,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $177.69. About 229,881 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 1.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 26,140 shares to 38,790 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 139,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56 million for 16.27 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Completes Acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cynthia Trudell to Join RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and Its Main Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

