As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Stake; Alpha Cubed Investments Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Lowered by $686,701

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 6,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 158,911 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41M, down from 165,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 148,341 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, down from 153,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 4.22 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Amer Int Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 2.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covington has 26,462 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Sabal owns 19,140 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,697 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt invested in 1.92% or 18,985 shares. Lakeview Capital Limited has 0.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spinnaker holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,781 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc, Texas-based fund reported 6,492 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt reported 20,968 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 27,032 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd has invested 1.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of coffee firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investing: The High Dividend Yield Strategy – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,576 shares to 296,378 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 281,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 866 shares to 10,354 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 116,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).