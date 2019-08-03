As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Stake; Albion Financial Group Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $320,112 as Market Value Declined

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 252,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.78M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Corp invested in 2.27 million shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) holds 1,650 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 311,590 shares. Mairs And Incorporated holds 0.33% or 264,208 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadence Bancshares Na has 6.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arga Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc invested in 0.18% or 14,267 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.72% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 50,695 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancshares Commerce has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,230 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 12.72M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 10,459 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 26,524 shares to 46,677 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 154,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,935 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Share Price Has Gained 14% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.