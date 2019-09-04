As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $682,448; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 4.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 11,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 56,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 8.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

