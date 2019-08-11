As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Stake by $1.46 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Permanens Capital LP Increased Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 14,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 79,418 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 93,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.17M were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. M Securities Inc holds 74,301 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.54% or 115,785 shares. Cv Starr & Incorporated reported 80,000 shares. Trian Fund Management Limited Partnership reported 36.70 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 2.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diversified Trust accumulated 0.09% or 18,667 shares. 198,968 are held by Philadelphia Tru. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jnba reported 9,406 shares. Narwhal Capital, Georgia-based fund reported 76,989 shares. Diker Ltd invested in 0.15% or 2,424 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.46% or 8,374 shares. Hamel Assocs has 69,388 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,498 shares to 176,799 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $245.39 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,032 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 17,898 shares. 12,397 were reported by Art Ltd Co. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has 13,998 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 64,065 shares. Curbstone Corporation invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory Ser invested in 8.15% or 9,576 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 26,975 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 5,491 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Summit Fin Strategies stated it has 323 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amer Century owns 2.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.62 million shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability reported 2.93% stake. Boys Arnold And Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,203 shares. Singapore-based Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd has invested 7.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

