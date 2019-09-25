As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Willow Creek Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.28 Million

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 8,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 17,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.02. About 129,510 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 2,642 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 50 shares. Zacks Invest owns 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 7,321 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 374,754 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial owns 151 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,462 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 7,000 shares. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 27,573 shares. Dearborn Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,401 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 3,000 shares. Hm Payson reported 30,978 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 599,900 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg has 95,612 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management has 1.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rampart Inv Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,661 shares. King Wealth holds 12,213 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.03% or 28,464 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment has invested 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arga Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 2,675 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability owns 987,395 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,894 shares. Washington holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,144 shares. 13,084 were reported by Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Verity & Verity Ltd Com reported 86,929 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,789 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 71,217 shares. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 25,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).