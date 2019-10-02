As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Lowered by $528,105 Its Position; As Stoneridge (SRI) Market Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Raised by $2.16 Million Its Position

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 895,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.24M, up from 825,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 257,031 shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 5.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 52,120 shares to 496,125 shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hemisphere Media G (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 45,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,790 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.18% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Td Asset Mngmt holds 19,900 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,067 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 18,418 shares. Private Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 477,865 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 557,532 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,685 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 599,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 5,464 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 53,413 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 5,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Encompass Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% or 196,443 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) Announces Acquisition of Pollak Business of Stoneridge (SRI) for $40M – StreetInsider.com” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stoneridge to Present at CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest SRI Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum Towne holds 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,646 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 46,056 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mawer Investment Ltd has 1.09 million shares. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Llc has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atlantic Union State Bank owns 32,650 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc has 0.66% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 562,573 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.02% or 1,857 shares. Corda Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 369,256 shares or 4.39% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Management Ltd Liability reported 48,660 shares stake. Contravisory Investment holds 1.68% or 39,547 shares. Parnassus Ca owns 4.46M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr accumulated 151,998 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Communications has 214,197 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Going Into Earnings, Will Procter & Gamble Stock Move Higher? – Investorplace.com” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 27,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).