As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stadion Money Management Cut Its Position by $360,256; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its Holding

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07 million shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Prtn LP has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 1.23M were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Assetmark reported 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 55,354 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd holds 7,400 shares. New England Rech & Management Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 18,037 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 13,203 shares stake. Stevens Cap Lp accumulated 0.03% or 11,141 shares. 10,621 were reported by Axa. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.92% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.21M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 58,889 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Reaves W H And stated it has 1.88% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Citadel Advisors holds 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 4.70M shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

