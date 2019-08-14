As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Raised Position; As Hess (HES) Market Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Decreased Its Position by $1.29 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 21,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 26,105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 47,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 870,626 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 9,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 181,480 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88 million, up from 172,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 2.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,077 shares to 251,388 shares, valued at $29.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,027 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.