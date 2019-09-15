As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mcf Advisors Has Lowered by $307,380 Its Stake; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Its Colgate (CL) Stake by $1.90 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 26,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.91M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.68 million shares traded or 43.63% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51 million and $604.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 10,533 shares to 110,182 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 25,497 shares. Mcmillion Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,195 shares. 4,518 are held by Bluefin Trading Lc. 2,182 are owned by Guardian Cap Advsrs L P. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 507,661 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Westend Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 25,809 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Ntv Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.22% or 38,782 shares. 29,244 are held by Connable Office Inc. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Inc has invested 2.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Moore And Com holds 0.76% or 30,939 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,689 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd reported 17,944 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 112,386 shares to 985,851 shares, valued at $71.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.