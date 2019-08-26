As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Decreased Stake by $399,776; Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake In Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Was Has Increased

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 3.90 million shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,759 shares. 24,897 are owned by Element Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Staley Cap Advisers reported 8,729 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.63% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Golub Group Ltd Com owns 24,122 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 208,762 shares. Wafra holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 193,483 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc owns 50,695 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. 2.15 million were reported by Bahl And Gaynor Inc. Invest Services stated it has 22,742 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited invested in 2,730 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Lc holds 53,440 shares. Cullinan Associates invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

