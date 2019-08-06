As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gfs Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.21 Million; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Share Price Rose, Hood River Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10 million shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Llc (LHCG) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 84,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 290,356 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, up from 205,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 278,119 shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares to 147,581 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited reported 168,561 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 3.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 86,848 shares. Trian Fund Ltd Partnership invested 40.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valley Advisers Inc reported 1.25% stake. 60,143 are held by Keating Inv Counselors. Bokf Na reported 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mount Lucas LP accumulated 21,046 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sabal Trust Company holds 0.18% or 19,540 shares in its portfolio. Central Bankshares Tru reported 16,730 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsrs holds 37,624 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 48,293 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Profund Limited Liability Com owns 50,237 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 2,751 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 81,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). South Dakota Inv Council has 3,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,598 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Co holds 920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Century stated it has 301,866 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.19% or 537,571 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Daruma Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 26,283 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 10,881 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 33,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 642,499 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 0.27% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 325 shares.