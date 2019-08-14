As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $682,448; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Boosted by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 391,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.59M, up from 382,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,302 shares to 3,667 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

