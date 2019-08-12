As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bank Of The West Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Holding; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 10,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 37,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.74 million, up from 125,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,814 shares to 27,171 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Communication Na reported 116,819 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 82,610 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability has 15,696 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,518 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 10,663 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 6,555 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paragon Management Limited has 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,009 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.34% or 4,357 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 2.31% or 117,047 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.32% or 26,406 shares. 661,444 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 8,000 shares to 33,700 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.